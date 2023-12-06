GRAINS-Wheat hits 4-month high on third China buy; soy, corn retreat

By Brendan O'Brien

CHICAGO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose to a four-month high on Wednesday after the U.S. government confirmed private sales of U.S. wheat to China for a third straight day, the largest wave of Chinese purchases in almost a decade.

Soybeans and corn turned lower as the markets grappled with a forecast of much-needed rain in South America curbing anxiety about drought damage to yields.

As of 1207 p.m. CST (1807 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade March wheat WH24 was up 5-1/4 cents, or 0.8%, at $6.36-1/2 a bushel after touching $6.49-1/2, the highest on a continuous chart of the most-active contract Wv1 since Aug. 9.

Wheat futures surged after the United States Department of Agriculture confirmed private sales of 372,000 metric tons of U.S. soft red winter (SRW) wheat to China, the third such sales announcement in as many days.

The USDA has confirmed bookings of more than 1 million metric tons of wheat to China since Monday, the biggest one-week sales total to the Asian country since July 2014 and close to the largest weekly amount ever.

"They definitely have a buying program going and I don't think they are done," said Jeff Thompson, an analyst with Marex Capital.

The USDA also confirmed fresh sales of 136,000 metric tons of U.S. soybeans to China.

Despite the demand, benchmark CBOT soybeans Sv1 were down 9-1/2 cents or 0.7% at $12.96 a bushel and corn Cv1 was down 5-1/2 cents, or 1.1%, at $4.85 a bushel.

Corn and soybean were pressured by weather forecasts for Brazil and parts of South America, where rain was predicted over the next two weeks, checking worries regarding the impact of drought on crop yields.

Traders await updated crop estimates on Thursday from Brazilian government agency Conab as well as monthly supply/demand reports due Friday from the USDA. Analysts surveyed by Reuters expect the USDA to lower its estimates of Brazil's 2023/24 soybean and corn crops.

