GRAINS-Wheat hits 14-year peak, soyoil sets record on Russia-Ukraine crisis

CHICAGO, March 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures soared by the daily limit to their highest level in almost 14 years on Tuesday as traders feared prolonged disruptions to global supplies following Russia's invasion of fellow grain exporter Ukraine.

Soyoil futures set an all-time high on worries over vegetable oil exports from the Black Sea region, a key global supplier.

Corn also climbed by its daily limit as the market grappled with halted shipments from Ukraine and risks that a lasting conflict could hamper spring plantings.

Buyers of animal-feed corn have rushed to book European Union supplies to replace Ukrainian exports blocked by Russia's invasion, traders said. There was also market chatter about the potential for increased demand for U.S. corn.

"As the conflict wears on, there's basically no shipping going out of Ukraine," said Don Roose, president of broker U.S. Commodities. "The trade's dialling in how long will that go on."

The most-active CBOT wheat contract Wv1 surged by its 50-cent limit to $9.84 a bushel, the highest price since April 2008. The limit temporarily expands to 75 cents on Wednesday.

Most-active corn Cv1 jumped by its 35-cent limit to $7.25-3/4 a bushel, the highest price since May 12.

Soybeans Sv1 rose 53-1/4 cents to $16.90 a bushel and reached their highest level since a September 2012 peak was set on Thursday. Soyoil BOv1 ended up 3.69 cents at 76.21 cents per lb after hitting a record high of 76.48.

Together, Russia and Ukraine account for about 29% of global wheat exports, 19% of corn exports and 80% of exports of sunflower oil, which competes with soyoil.

The world's three biggest container lines on Tuesday suspended cargo shipments to and from Russia, in another blow to trade with the country.

Investors worry the conflict may prevent farmers in Russia and Ukraine from planting crops like corn this spring.

"I think about farmland as battlefields, and some of that ground just won't be available," said Stephen Nicholson, global grain and oilseed strategist for Rabobank.

