GRAINS-Wheat hits 1-week high as market readies for increased U.S. exports

CANBERRA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Thursday as expectations of increased demand for U.S. supplies pushed prices to a one-week high.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade Wv1 were up 0.1% at $8.03-1/2 a bushel by 0218 GMT, near the session high of $8.04-3/4 a bushel - the strongest level since Nov. 2. Wheat closed up 3.1% on Wednesday.

* The most-active soybean futures Sv1 were up 0.3% at $12.20-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.4% on Wednesday.

* The most-active corn futures Cv1 were down 0.2% at $5.68 a bushel, having gained 2.6% in the previous session.

* Top wheat exporter Russia may change the way it calculates grain export taxes in case of price hikes, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said. Russia also plans to set export quotas for the first half of 2022.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday issued a lower-than-expected U.S. soybean crop estimate in a monthly crop report.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar stood at its highest levels of the year against sterling and the euro on Thursday, while the yen was smarting from its sharpest drubbing in a month, after the hottest U.S. inflation reading in a generation fanned bets on rate hikes. USD/

* Oil prices were steady on Thursday after falling in the previous session on concerns rising inflation in the United States, spurred by climbing energy costs, may prompt the government to release more strategic crude stockpiles to drive down prices. O/R

* Inflation fears pressured Asian stocks and buoyed the dollar on Thursday after data overnight showed U.S. consumer prices surged at the fastest pace since 1990 last month, boosting the case for faster Federal Reserve policy tightening. MKTS/GLOB

