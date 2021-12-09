GRAINS-Wheat hits 1-month low as USDA projects larger world crop; corn, soy steady

By Karl Plume and Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures slumped to a one-month low on Thursday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecast larger-than-expected global production and stocks in a monthly report that reinforced a recent spate of bearish news.

Corn and soybean futures tracked wheat lower, but promptly rebounded from their lows on speculative and technical buying following the USDA data, which traders and analysts said was largely neutral for the two commodities.

The agency raised its global wheat ending stocks view by a greater-than-anticipated 2.38 million tonnes on a stronger production outlook for Australia, Canada and Russia, the top exporter.

Fears about rain-damaged Australian wheat and Russian export curbs had fuelled a recent surge in wheat prices to multi-year highs.

"Australian weather has gotten better and Russia hasn't limited its (wheat) exports as we had been talking about ... This report shouldn't be a shock, but now we're seeing it on paper. Whoever didn't know now knows," said Ted Seifried, chief agriculture strategist with the Zaner Group.

Chicago Board of Trade March wheat WH2 was down 17 cents at $7.77-1/2 a bushel by 12:22 p.m. CST (1822 GMT) after earlier touching the lowest level for a most-active contract Wv1 since Nov. 9. The contract broke through technical chart support at its 50-day moving average, accelerating the selling.

CBOT March corn CH2 rose 1 cent to $5.88-1/4 per bushel, a 1-1/2 week high, while January soybeans SF2 were unchanged at $12.61 a bushel.

The USDA left its outlooks for U.S. corn and soybean ending stocks unchanged at 340 million bushels and 1.493 billion bushels, respectively. Analysts had, on average, expected smaller corn stocks and a larger soybean stockpile.

The agency also increased global corn ending stocks amid larger crops in Ukraine and the European Union and a smaller crop in China, and trimmed world soybean supplies.

