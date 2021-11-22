GRAINS-Wheat highest in almost 9 years on supply worry; soybeans, corn firm

By Michael Hogan

HAMBURG, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose to their highest in around nine years on Monday as rain in Australia intensified concern about shrinking supplies in leading global exporters.

Soybeans and corn also rose, gaining spillover support from wheat.

Chicago Board Of Trade most-active wheat Wv1 was up 2.1% at $8.51-3/4 a bushel at 1201 GMT, near Monday's peak of $8.55-1/2 a bushel - the highest since December 2012.

Euronext European wheat futures in Paris BL2Z1, BL2H2 hit new record highs on Monday. GRA/EU

Chicago soybeans Sv1 rose 0.1% to $12.65-1/4 a bushel, corn Cv1 rose 0.6% to $5.74-1/4 a bushel.

"Wheat is rising because of worries about world export supplies and continuing strong import demand," said Matt Ammermann, StoneX commodity risk manager. "Rain in Australia is a factor in attention yet again today, if Australia's crop suffers additional quality losses this would further reduce milling wheat supplies in the global market."

"This is added to expectations the Russian government could put further restrictions on wheat exports. Against this background there is strong import demand with more purchase tenders this week and some buyers expected to have a requirement after hand-to-mouth purchases recently."

International wheat purchase tenders this week include from Bangladesh, Turkey, Jordan and the Philippines. GRA/TEND

Heavy rains in Australia have added to supply worries by threatening to damage what has been forecast as a bumper harvest that would help replenish export availability.

But soybean rises are limited by good weather in Brazil and slack demand from China for U.S. beans.

"There were some relatively small U.S. sales to China last week but markets need signs of much larger purchases from the U.S.," Ammermann said.

"Corn is also seeing support by hopes of U.S. export demand, and optimistic views on China demand. China has been buying corn from Ukraine recently but firmer Ukrainian prices are now making U.S. corn look competitive to China."

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore, editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Evans)

