GRAINS-Wheat heads for biggest weekly fall since September on weak US sales

Credit: REUTERS/TOM POLANSEK

November 16, 2023 — 08:48 pm EST

Written by Peter Hobson for Reuters ->

CANBERRA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell on Friday and headed for their biggest weekly fall since September after lower-than-expected U.S. export sales underlined weak demand and competition from cheap Russian grain.

Soybeans and corn also dipped, but both were set for weekly gains despite a sharp decline for soybeans on Thursday after forecasts for rain in top exporter Brazil eased supply concerns.

FUNDAMENTALS:

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 0.1% at $5.53 a bushel by 0125 GMT and down 3.9% for the week.

* CBOT soybeans Sv1 fell 0.3% to $13.56-1/2 a bushel but were still 0.6% higher this week. Corn Cv1 slipped 0.4% to $4.73 a bushel but were 1.9% up from last Friday's close.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported export sales of U.S. 2023/24 wheat in the week to Nov. 9 at 176,300 metric tons, below trade expectations for 250,000-500,000 tons.

* Wheat prices moved towards September's three-year low of $5.40 as Russia, wrapping up a second consecutive huge harvest, continues to pump cheap grain into global markets.

* The International Grains Council meanwhile raised its forecast for 2023/24 global wheat production by 2 million metric tons to 787 million tons.

* Excessive rainfall during winter grain sowings in France and to a lesser extent Germany will reduce the European Union's total soft wheat area for next year's harvest, hurt yields and support prices, consultancy Strategie Grains said.

* However, analysts say the wheat market is likely to tighten in the coming months as attention shifts to relatively poor harvests in the southern hemisphere.

* Brokerage StoneX lowered its forecast for Brazil's 2023/24 wheat harvest to 9.28 million tons from 10.53 million and said the country would import more than it previously estimated.

* The Buenos Aires grains exchange cut its projection for Argentina's wheat crop to 14.7 million metric tons from 15.4 million tons due to adverse weather.

* In soybeans, the USDA reported weekly U.S. export sales last week of more than 3.9 million metric tons, the highest combined crop year sales since 2012, after a surge in Chinese buying.

* Given poor figures earlier in the year, the high figure only lifted the sales pace closer to the normal range.

* A recent rise in domestic and foreign demand for U.S. beans helped lift CBOT futures to $13.99 a bushel on Wednesday, the highest since Aug. 30.

* But prices plunged on Thursday on expectations of crop-boosting rain in major producers Brazil and Argentina.

* The Buenos Aires grains exchange said it now expects more land to be planted with soybeans and less to be planted with corn due to late rainfall.

* Commodity funds were net sellers of Chicago soybeans, soymeal, soyoil and wheat futures contracts on Thursday but net buyers of corn, traders said.

* In corn, the International Grains Council raised its forecast for 2023/24 global output by 4 million metric tons to 1.223 billion tons, lifting its estimate for the U.S. harvest to 387 million tons.

* Strategie Grains increased its estimate for the 2023 EU maize (corn) crop to 61.0 million metric tons from 60.6 million despite the rainfall hampering harvesting in France.

* Corn prices are hovering near three-year lows amid plentiful supply.

MARKETS NEWS

World stocks snapped a five-day rally on Thursday as investors took a breather, while oil prices slumped almost $4 per barrel to a four-month low on signals of higher U.S. supply and lackluster Chinese demand. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((peter.hobson@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

