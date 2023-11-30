GRAINS-Wheat heads for biggest monthly gain since June on short covering

Adds analyst comment, details and updates prices

CANBERRA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for a third day on Thursday and were poised for their biggest monthly gain since June as traders covered short positions ahead of weekly U.S. export sales data.

Soybean and corn futures also climbed, with beans set to end the month slightly higher and corn lower.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 0.4% at $5.88-1/4 a bushel by 0521 GMT, after rising 4.4% in the previous two sessions.

Prices rose due to short covering amid rumours of Chinese buying of U.S. wheat and ahead of month-end and first notice day for the spot December contract, traders and analysts said.

Russia is forecast to see a third consecutive large harvest next year, but Rabobank analyst Vitor Pistoia said he expects the wheat market to be in deficit for a fourth consecutive year in 2024.

Meanwhile, Morocco will offer subsidies to import up to 2.5 million tons of soft wheat between Jan. 1 and April 30 after drought hit local production, state grains agency ONICL said.

In soybeans, traders were looking at the effect of arid conditions in key cropping areas in top producer Brazil.

"Moisture stress is expected to expand to nearly 50% of Brazil's soybean belt in the days ahead, combined with above normal summer heat to add to crop stress," StoneX analyst Arlan Suderman wrote in a note.

Analysts, however, say even if Brazil suffers significant crop losses its harvest will be larger than last year.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said China took advantage of lower prices for corn in Brazil, leading to a nearly 20% drop in U.S. exports to China, but he expects the numbers to rise again over time.

Commodity funds were net buyers of Chicago corn, soybeans and wheat contracts on Wednesday, traders said.

