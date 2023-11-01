GRAINS-Wheat gains, with demand seen picking up

Adds background, updates prices

CANBERRA/LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Wednesday, with a recent decline in prices expected to boost demand, although strong exports from Russia continued to keep a lid on the market.

Soybeans slipped, while corn edged higher.

Most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1climbed 0.9% to $5.61-1/4 a bushel by 1119 GMT.

"Current prices are low enough to encourage demand for U.S. wheat," said Ole Houe at Australian agricultural brokerage IKON Commodities, adding that this should support prices.

China's buying of Australian and French wheat, following rain damage to its crop, has also provided some support for prices with some talk of potential demand for both U.S. and Canadian supplies.

Strong exports from Russia at very competitive prices continue, however, to ensure that supplies remain ample.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 weakened marginally by 0.2% at $13.08 a bushel on Wednesday while corn Cv1edged up 0.1% to $4.79-1/4 a bushel.

Soybeans have recovered from a 22-month low of $12.51 last month as low production in Argentina boosted demand for U.S. beans and soymeal. Corn is near September's 33-month low of $4.68 amid plentiful supply.

Analysts polled by Reuters said the U.S. soybean crush likely increased in September to 5.249 million short tons, or 175.0 million bushels -- the largest September crush on record.

In Brazil, the world's top soybean exporter, farm group BrasilAgro AGRO3.SA has advanced soy planting in some parts of Mato Grosso state but has seen slower progress in others due to irregular rains, an executive said.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson in Canberra and Nigel Hunt in London; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Janane Venkatraman and Varun H K)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.