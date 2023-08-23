GRAINS-Wheat gains for third session on US weather, Black Sea supply woes

SINGAPORE, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Thursday, gaining for a third consecutive session as dry weather in the U.S. spring crop areas and the latest Russian attack on a Ukrainian grain port supported prices.

Soybeans and corn extended gains amid forecasts for hot and dry weather in the U.S. Midwest.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 added 0.4% to $6.42 a bushel, as of 0027 GMT. Soybeans Sv1 rose 0.7% to $13.70-1/2 a bushel and corn Cv1 gained 0.8% at $4.94-1/4 a bushel.

* U.S. spring wheat crop is suffering with dry weather in northern Plains likely to reduce yields.

* Russian drones struck Ukrainian grain facilities at the Danube River port of Izmail overnight in what a senior official said on Wednesday was a systematic attempt by Moscow to prevent Kyiv from exporting grain to the world.

* Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said the port's export capacity had been reduced by 15% and that 13,000 metric tons of grain had been destroyed.

* However, the market reaction has been muted because the impact on overall Black Sea supply appeared to be limited, as in previous strikes against grain infrastructure sites.

* In soybean and corn markets, hot and dry weather forecast this week for the U.S. Midwest could curb yields, although a crop tour has forecast higher output in some of the key growing areas.

* Indiana and Nebraska corn yield prospects were higher than last year, the ProFarmer Crop Tour announced Tuesday evening, but below the three-year average.

* Nebraska's soybean pod count also beat year-ago findings but fell below three-year averages, while Indiana's soybean crop potential is the strongest in five years, tour officials said.

* Soybeans were further supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's report of private export sales of 100,000 tons of soymeal to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2023/24 marketing year.

* In news, Argentina's farmlands planted with corn should reach an estimated 7.3 million hectares for the 2023/24 cycle, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said in a pre-season report on Wednesday, though dry conditions could delay the crop's sowing.

* Initial quality results from this year's French soft wheat harvest showed 93% of the crop with protein content above the milling requirement of 11%, up from a five-year average of 87% of the crop, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Wednesday.

* Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, corn, wheat, soyoil and soymeal futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

