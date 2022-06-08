GRAINS-Wheat gains for second day on supply woes, soybeans near 10-year peak

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, June 9 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for a second session on Thursday, as a lack of progress in talks to resume Ukrainian exports renewed concerns over world grain supplies, underpinning prices.

Soybeans ticked lower, but the market traded near February's 10-year high on expectations of strong demand for U.S. cargoes, while corn eased for the first time in four sessions.

"Ukraine's export access remains an issue but there seems to have been little progress on the issue," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 rose 0.4% to $10.79 a bushel, as of 0209 GMT. Soybeans Sv1 added 0.1% to $17.41-3/4 a bushel, not far from a 2012 high of $17.59 hit in February, while corn Cv1 lost 0.3% to $7.62-1/2 a bushel.

Turkish efforts to ease a global food crisis by negotiating safe passage for grain stuck in Black Sea ports met resistance, as Ukraine said Russia was imposing unreasonable conditions and the Kremlin said free shipment depended on an end to sanctions.

The war between Russia and Ukraine, the world's third- and fourth-largest grain exporters respectively, has added to food price inflation and put global food supplies at risk.

Expectations of strong demand for U.S. cargoes supported soybean prices.

In India, the monsoon rains are likely to pick up by mid-June, the chief of the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) told Reuters on Wednesday, spurring the sowing of crucial crops such as rice, corn, cotton, soybean, sugarcane and peanuts.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, soyoil, corn and wheat futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said. They were net sellers of soymeal. COMFUND/CBT

