GRAINS-Wheat gains, corn and soy dip amid banking sector volatility

Market volatility over bank sector hits grains prices

Corn and soy dip, while wheat gains

Negotiations begin on extension of Black Sea grains deal

By Cassandra Garrison

CHICAGO, March 13 (Reuters) - Chicago grains see-sawed on Monday, reflecting the market volatility as global banking shares plunged and the United States moved to guarantee deposits at collapsed tech-focused lender Silicon Valley Bank.

Most-active corn and soybeans were down, with wheat making gains, after President Joe Biden tried to quell fears over the banking system after U.S. regulators were forced to step in with a series of

emergency measures

after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed.

"If you want to know what the grains are going to do, keep an eye on the stock market, because that's really been the pressure the last day or two," said Mark Gold of U.S. consultancy Top Third Ag Marketing.

Wheat prices were driven higher on views that Kansas' crop is lagging, Gold added, while corn and soy prices dipped on crude oil

being down

.

Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat was up 2.2% to $6.94 a bushel at 10:39 CDT (1539 GMT). Soybeans dipped 0.2% to $15.04-1/2 a bushel, and corn fell 0.1% to $6.16-3/4 a bushel.

Negotiations also began between U.N. officials and Russia's deputy foreign minister on possibly continuing the deal allowing the safe export of grain from Ukrainian Black Sea ports which expires on March 18.

Russia is not opposed to extending the Black Sea grain deal, but only for a period of 60 days, the RIA Novosti news agency cited Russia's deputy foreign minister as saying.

"There are expectations in grain markets that the agreement will be extended with the deadline now only a few days away," said Matt Ammermann, StoneX commodity risk manager.

He stressed that China and Turkey are among the major importers of Ukrainian grain through the channel.

"Wheat saw some support last week as investors turned to safe havens following the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank, but this is now fading today," Ammermann said. "Corn is also seeing additional weakness from expectations U.S. farmers will expand their plantings.” (Reporting by Cassandra Garrison in Chicago; additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Naveen Thukral in Singapore, Editing by Marguerita Choy) ((Cassanda.garrison@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: GLOBAL GRAINS/ (UPDATE 3)

