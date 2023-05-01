News & Insights

GRAINS-Wheat futures sink on U.S. rains, big global supplies

Credit: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

May 01, 2023 — 02:51 pm EDT

Written by Karl Plume for Reuters ->

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures tumbled to fresh lows on Monday on ample world supplies, sluggish U.S. export demand and beneficial rains in key production areas of the Plains and Midwest.

Corn futures slumped on forecasts for favorable Midwest planting weather and lagging U.S. export sales, while soybeans edged higher in a technical and short-covering bounce from Friday's six-month lows.

Grain traders focused on forecasts for continued good corn and soybean seeding weather and on recent rainfall totals in U.S. winter wheat production areas. Sinking wheat prices anchored grain markets in general.

Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat futures WN3 fell 15-1/2 cents to $6.18-1/4 per bushel after touching the lowest level for a most-active contract Wv1 since July 2021 during the session.

Hard red winter wheat 0#KW: fell to the lowest in 15-1/2 months despite a drought-reduced harvest outlook.

"We've got ample global supply prospects moving into this 2023/24 crop year and (U.S.) wheat is just searching for demand," said Brian Basting, commodity research analyst at Advance Trading.

"That rain in the southwest salvaged whatever wheat was there. ... But in the Midwest, prospects for the soft wheat crop look really promising," he said.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to report improved winter wheat conditions in a weekly report due later on Monday, although the crop rating likely remained among the lowest on record.

CBOT July corn futures CN3 ended 1/2 cent lower at $5.84-1/2 a bushel while July soybeans SN3 rose 8-1/4 cents to $14.27-1/2 a bushel.

The corn and soybean markets are facing headwinds as large Brazilian crops are eating into demand for U.S. supplies.

Meanwhile, the European Commission said Friday it reached a deal in principle to allow Ukrainian grain shipments to resume through five EU countries that had imposed restrictions.

(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Nigel Hunt in London; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran, Susan Fenton and Jonathan Oatis)

((karl.plume@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5285))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

