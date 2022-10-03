GRAINS-Wheat futures retreat after nearing three-month high at CBOT

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures settled lower on profit-taking on Monday after approaching a three-month high reached during the previous session, traders said.

The setback in wheat futures came after a reduced official estimate of the U.S. harvest and heightened tensions in the Ukraine war put renewed attention on global supply risks.

Soybean futures Sv1, meanwhile, ended higher after falling to their lowest in about two months earlier in the session and dropping on Friday, when the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued data on quarterly stocks.

"Prices have stabilized a bit after the sharp price break Friday," said Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage.

The most-active CBOT wheat contract Wv1 closed down 9-1/2 cents at $9.12 per bushel after rising as high as $9.38-3/4. On Friday, the contract reached $9.45-3/4, its highest price since June 29.

CBOT corn Cv1 finished 3-1/4 cents stronger at $6.80-3/4 per bushel. Soybeans Sv1 closed 9-1/4 cents higher at $13.74 per bushel, after falling earlier to $13.61-1/4, its lowest price since Aug. 4.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday the 2022 U.S. wheat harvest was smaller than previously forecast and cut its crop assessment below analysts' expectations to 1.650 billion bushels.

In a separate quarterly stocks report, the USDA on Friday reported U.S. corn inventories were below analysts' expectations and soybean inventories topped estimates. The larger-than-expected soybean stocks added pressure to a soy market already under pressure from competition from South American supplies.

After the close of trading on Monday, weekly USDA data showed the U.S. corn harvest was 20% complete and soybeans were 22% harvested. Analysts were expecting harvests to be 22% complete for corn and 20% done for soybeans.

"An adequate U.S. soybean crop along with an expected and potentially record large South American crop will make it difficult for soybeans to maintain rallies," Pfitzenmaier said.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago, Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Richard Chang)

((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/tpolansek))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.