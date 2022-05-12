GRAINS-Wheat futures rally as U.S. cuts harvest estimates

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures set contract highs on Thursday as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) slashed its production forecast for the variety that is grown in the U.S. Plains and used to make bread.

The USDA, in a monthly crop report, projected hard red winter wheat output at 590 million bushels, down from its April estimate of 749 million and below analysts' expectations for 685 million.

Hot weather has stressed the crop, with drought affecting about 69% of U.S. winter wheat areas as of May 3, according to separate government data.

Traders are keeping a close eye on global grain production as supplies tightened due to crop shortfalls and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a major wheat and corn exporter.

The USDA's cuts to hard red winter wheat harvests are "indisputably bullish," said Charlie Sernatinger, analyst with ED&F Man Capital.

Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat WN2 climbed 65-3/4 cents to close at $11.78-3/4 a bushel and reached its highest price since March 9.

K.C. July hard red winter wheat KWN2 ended up 69-1/2 cents at $12.70 a bushel and set a contract high. MGEX July spring wheat MWEN2 was up 50-1/4 cents at $13.06-1/4 a bushel and also reached a contract high.

In other markets, CBOT July soybeans SN2 finished 7 cents higher at $16.13-3/4 a bushel and July corn CN2 edged up 3 cents to $7.91-1/2.

Traders said they were surprised USDA cut its estimate for U.S. corn yields to 177 bushels per acre, down 4 bushels from February. The agency cited slow springtime plantings.

"I was shocked that USDA cut its corn yield," said Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist for broker StoneX. "I thought they would do it in June and not in the May report."

