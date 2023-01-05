GRAINS-Wheat firms, set for biggest weekly loss in 6 months on Black Sea supplies

SINGAPORE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Friday but the market is on track for its biggest weekly decline in six months, as ample supplies from the Black Sea region weighed on prices.

Soybeans and corn ticked higher, recouping some of recent losses with both market set to end of the week in a negative territory.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 gained 0.2% to $7.48-1/4 a bushel, as of 0139 GMT. Soybeans Sv1 added 0.3% to $14.74-1/2 a bushel and corn Cv1 rose 0.3% to $6.54-3/4 a bushel.

* For the week, wheat is down 5.5%, the biggest since July 15, soybeans have lost 3.3%, the most since end-September and corn has dropped 3.5%, its biggest decline since early December.

* For wheat, the availability of abundant low-priced supplies from Russia and Ukraine are giving stiff competition to other global exporters, traders said.

* Recent rains boosted 2022/23 soybean plantings after delays resulting from a severe drought, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said. Upcoming showers will reduce the stress on crops in southern and western areas, Commodity Weather Group said.

* Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, corn and soyoil futures contracts on Thursday and net buyers of soymeal and wheat futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks sank on Thursday and brought to a halt a rally in global stocks, as upbeat American jobs data after the Federal Reserve's firm message that it will not be cutting interest rates any time soon offset China's latest reopening plans. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 Germany Industrial Orders MM Nov

0700 Germany Manufacturing O/P Cur Price SA Nov

0700 Germany Consumer Goods SA Nov

0700 UK Halifax House Prices MM, YY Dec

0745 France Reserve Assets Total Dec

0930 UK All-Sector PMI Dec

1000 EU HICP Flash YY Dec

1000 EU HICP-X F, E, A&T Flash MM, YY Dec

1000 EU Consumer Confid. Final Dec

1330 US Non-Farm Payrolls Dec

1330 US Unemployment Rate Dec

1500 US Factory Orders MM Nov

1500 US ISM N-Mfg PMI Dec

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

