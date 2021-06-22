GRAINS-Wheat firms, rains across Midwest cap gains

CANBERRA, June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose 0.5% on Wednesday, although the gains were capped amid expectations that rains across a key growing region were expected to have provided much-needed moisture.

FUNDAMENTALS

* * The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade Wv1 were up 0.5% at $6.58 a bushel a bushel by 0139 GMT, having closed down 1.5% on Tuesday.

* Soybean futures Sc1 were up 0.5% at $14.01 a bushel, having closed down 1.5% in the previous session.

* Corn futures Cc1 were little changed at $6.60 a bushel, having closed flat on Tuesday.

* Rains over the weekend were seen boosting crops in U.S. Midwest.

* A U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report that pegged the condition of crops below market forecasts, stoking concerns about global supplies.

MARKET NEWS

* The U.S. dollar remained on the back foot against major peers on Wednesday after a two-day drop as U.S. Federal Reserve officials including Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed that tighter monetary policy was still some way off. USD/

* Wall Street rebounded Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell vowed not to raise rates too quickly as the dollar and oil gave up earlier gains.

(Reporting by Colin Packham)

