GRAINS-Wheat firms but set for second weekly loss on lacklustre demand

Wheat futures down for second week, trade near 3-1/2 year low

China cancels U.S. cargoes, Egypt abandons buying plans

Updates prices, adds French crop ratings, paragraph 9

SINGAPORE/PARIS, March 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat inched higher on Friday, with short-covering supporting prices after recent declines. However, the market is on track for a second week of losses due to a lack of demand and plentiful global supplies.

Corn is poised for a third week of gains, while soybeans are up for a second week on positioning ahead of a monthly supply/demand report due later in the day from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 0.8% to $5.31-3/4 a bushel at 1135 GMT, corn Cv1 was down 0.6% to $4.35-1/4 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 were up 0.1% to $11.66-3/4 a bushel.

All three contracts hit their lowest level since 2020 this week on competition from hefty global supplies.

China cancelled purchases of 130,000 metric tons of U.S. soft red winter wheat, the USDA said on Thursday, after prices dropped since Chinese importers went on a buying spree last year.

Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, cancelled an international tender for wheat that had a deadline for offers of March 7. GRA/TEND

Global wheat buyers are booking cargoes for immediate needs, buying just one or two months in advance on expectations of bumper northern hemisphere harvest in the second half of the year.

Eight in 10 hectares (19.8 to 24.71 acres) of Argentine soybean fields are in "normal to excellent" condition, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday, thanks to recent rainfall over northern parts of the South American country.

Soybean imports for top oilseed buyer China fell to a five-year low for the first two months of the year, weighed down by poor crushing margins and fewer ship arrivals during the Lunar New Year holidays.

In France, winter crop ratings were almost unchanged from a week earlier with 68% of the soft wheat area rated as in good or excellent condition by March 4, down from 95% a year ago, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean, soyoil, soymeal and wheat futures contracts on Thursday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

Prices at 1235 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

532.75

4.25

0.80

CBOT corn Cv1

435.25

-2.75

-0.63

CBOT soy Sv1

1167.00

0.75

0.06

Paris wheat BL2K4

193.50

1.50

0.78

Paris maize EMAc1

173.75

0.50

0.29

Paris rapeseed COMc1

422.50

-3.25

-0.76

WTI crude oil CLc1

78.48

-0.45

-0.57

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.09

0.00

-0.13

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Mark Potter)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.