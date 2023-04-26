GRAINS-Wheat firms after deep losses, but ample global supplies cap gains

SINGAPORE, April 27 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Thursday with the market recovering from its weakest in 21 months, although plentiful world supplies limited the upside potential in prices.

Corn firmed after dropping to multi-month lows in the previous session.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 0.4% at $6.44-1/4 a bushel, as of 0013 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since July 2021 at $6.41 a bushel on Wednesday.

* Corn Cv1 gained 0.2% at 6.02-1/4 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 rose quarter-of-a-cent to $14.15 a bushel.

* Canadian farmers intend to plant 27 million acres (10.9 million hectares) of wheat, the most in 22 years, a government report said.

* Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 25.02 million tonnes by April 22, up 10% compared with 22.81 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Wednesday.

* Wheat also has been pressured by rain forecast in much of the U.S. Plains this week and next. The moisture could help drought-affected hard red winter crops, though it may be too late to significantly improve yield prospects.

* Ample global supplies are likely to cushion the impact from lower Ukrainian exports.

* Russia's envoy to the United Nations in Geneva said on Wednesday "no real progress" had been achieved in resolving issues raised by Moscow over the Black Sea grain deal, which is set to expire next month.

* Separately, Ukraine accused Russia of blocking the passage of four grain ships from its Black Sea ports.

* Corn and nearby soybean futures are likely to take direction from U.S. planting progress.

* Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat, soybean and soymeal futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said. Funds were net buyers of soyoil futures contracts. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks wavered to a mixed close on Wednesday as tech strength boosted the Nasdaq, while weak economic data and ongoing wrangling in Washington over the debt ceiling weighed on cyclicals and the dollar. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0900 EU Consumer Confid. Final April

1230 US GDP Advance Q1

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

