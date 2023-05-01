GRAINS-Wheat firms after deep losses; ample world supplies limit gains

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, May 2 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose more than 1% on Tuesday with bargain-buying supporting prices after the market dropped to its lowest in almost two years on plentiful global supplies and improved U.S. weather.

Corn and soybeans inched higher, but the upside potential in both markets is likely to be limited amid favourable U.S. planting weather and stiff competition in the export market.

"U.S. weather for winter wheat has improved," said one Sydney-based grains trader. "Overall, there are no major production issues in most of the top exporting countries. The global supply picture is looking good."

Corn Cv1 added 0.6% to $5.88 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 gained 0.4% at $14.33-1/2 a bushel.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday rated 28% of U.S. winter wheat in "good-to-excellent" condition, up 2 percentage points from last week, following much-needed rains in the Plains, but still among the lowest on record for this time of year.

For corn, the USDA said planting was 26% complete as of Sunday, just below the average analyst estimate of 27% and matching the five-year average.

U.S. soybean planting was 19% complete, ahead of the average analyst estimate of 17% and the five-year average of 11%.

The corn and soybean markets are facing headwinds as large Brazilian crops are eating into demand for U.S. supplies.

Consultancy Strategie Grains raised its forecast for 2023 European Union rapeseed production this year to 20 million tonnes from 19.5 million a month earlier, citing favourable crop conditions in much of Europe.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT wheat and corn futures contracts on Monday and net buyers of soybeans, soymeal and soyoil, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

