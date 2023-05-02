GRAINS-Wheat firms after deep losses, ample supplies limit gains

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, May 2 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Tuesday with bargain-buying supporting prices after the market dropped to its lowest in almost two years on plentiful global supplies and improved U.S. weather.

Corn and soybeans inched higher, but the upside potential in both markets is likely to be limited amid favourable U.S. planting weather and stiff competition in the export market.

"U.S. weather for winter wheat has improved," said one Sydney-based grains trader. "Overall, there are no major production issues in most of the top exporting countries. The global supply picture is looking good."

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 gained 0.4% to $6.20-3/4 a bushel, as of 1115 GMT, after dropping more than 2% on Monday to its lowest since July 2021.

Corn Cv1 also added 0.4% to $5.86-3/4 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 gained 0.9% at $14.39-3/4 a bushel.

Eyes were also on the U.N-brokered deal that allows safe exports of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. A senior Ukrainian source said on Tuesday talks on the corridor were scheduled for Wednesday including all sides in the negotiations.

Ukraine's grain exports could fall to around 26 million tonnes in the 2023/24 season as the grain harvest has sunk, largely due to Russia's invasion, a senior ministry official said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday rated 28% of U.S. winter wheat in "good-to-excellent" condition, up 2 percentage points from last week, following much-needed rains in the Plains, but still among the lowest on record for this time of year.

For corn, the USDA said planting was 26% complete as of Sunday, just below the average analyst estimate of 27% and matching the five-year average.

U.S. soybean planting was 19% complete, ahead of the average analyst estimate of 17% and the five-year average of 11%.

The corn and soybean markets are facing headwinds as large Brazilian crops are eating into demand for U.S. supplies.

Prices at 1115 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat Wv1 620.75 2.50 0.40 CBOT corn Cv1 586.75 2.25 0.38 CBOT soy Sv1 1439.75 12.25 0.86 Paris wheat BL2K3 234.75 -3.75 -1.57 Paris maize EMAM3 230.75 -2.75 -1.18 Paris rapeseed COMc1 444.75 6.50 1.48 WTI crude oil CLc1 75.17 -0.49 -0.65 Euro/dlr EUR= 1.0971 0.000 -0.036 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Uttaresh Venkateshwaran and Subhranshu Sahu) ((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.