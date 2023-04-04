GRAINS-Wheat firm on low US crop rating, corn and soybeans ease

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, April 4 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Tuesday after the poorest rating for U.S. winter wheat conditions in at least 34 years underscored worries about drought damage to this year's harvest.

Cold and damp weather in the northern U.S. Plains that could hamper spring wheat planting were also supporting prices, analysts said.

Corn eased as forecasts of dry weather in key parts of the U.S. Midwest boosted planting prospects, while soybeans also ticked lower.

Corn and soybeans were consolidating below multi-week highs struck on Monday when a surge in crude oil prices and doubts about planting conditions boosted the crop markets. O/R

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 0.7% at $6.98-1/2 a bushel by 1102 GMT.

Kansas hard red winter wheat KWv1 and Minneapolis spring wheat MWEc1 showed stronger gains, adding more than 1%, as drought and planting concerns were focused on those wheat types.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in its first weekly crop progress report of the 2023 growing season rated 28% of U.S. winter wheat in "good-to-excellent" condition, the lowest score for the time of year in records dating to 1989.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected the government to rate 31% of the crop as good-to-excellent.

"This confirms that the winter weather has been severe along with another water deficit," consultancy Agritel said in a note.

Wheat markets are also being underpinned by uncertainty over Black Sea export supplies.

Louis Dreyfus Company will stop exporting Russian grain from July 1, the group said on Monday, joining other merchants in dropping activities in the world's biggest wheat-exporting country.

CBOT corn Cv1 dipped 0.6% to $6.53-3/4 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 ticked down 0.2% to $15.19-1/2 a bushel.

Weather forecasts for the central U.S. corn belt showed drier conditions over the next two weeks.

Corn planting was 2% complete, in line with last year, USDA's crop report showed.

The soybean market is also monitoring planting weather after the USDA on Friday gave a lower than expected projection of 2023 U.S. acreage of the oilseed.

A bumper Brazilian harvest and drought-hit Argentine crop also remained market factors.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Subhranshu Sahu and Shweta Agarwal)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.