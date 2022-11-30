GRAINS-Wheat firm but set for monthly loss on Black Sea supplies

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat edged up for a second session on Wednesday, supported by a weaker dollar and investor hopes that China will loosen COVID-19 rules, although the cereal was poised for a monthly decline on competition from Black Sea supplies.

Corn and soybeans also ticked up, with soybeans touching a two-month peak, as optimism that China will ease restrictions that have triggered rare public protests boosted expectations for demand in the massive commodity importer.

Gains were limited in Chicago grains as participants assessed mixed indications on harvest prospects in South America and looked ahead to a speech by the U.S. Federal Reserve's chief later on Wednesday. MKTS/GLOB

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 0.9% at $7.88-3/4 a bushel by 1100 GMT. It was consolidating above Monday's three-month low of $7.73-1/4 and below the psychological $8 threshold, traders said.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 added 0.8% to $14.71-3/4 a bushel and corn Cv1 rose 0.4% to $6.72 a bushel.

For the month, wheat is down more than 10%, soybeans have added nearly 4% and corn has lost almost 3%.

A senior Chinese health official said on Tuesday that public complaints about COVID-19 controls stem from overzealous implementation.

On Wednesday, Guangzhou relaxed COVID prevention rules in several districts, a move that followed protests in the southern Chinese city.

The dollar index fell, lending support to commodities priced in the U.S. currency. FRX/

Cheap supplies from Russia and elsewhere in the Black Sea region were keeping a lid on wheat futures by maintaining competition for U.S. exports. GRA/TEND

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in its last weekly crop progress report for 2022, on Tuesday rated 34% of U.S. winter wheat in good to excellent condition, up 2 percentage points from the previous week but nonetheless the weakest score for the time of year in a decade.

Expectations of bumper corn and soybean crops in Brazil next year have curbed U.S. prices.

However, hot weather forecast in Argentina in the week ahead was keeping attention on drought that is hampering corn and soybean planting after already hitting wheat yields.

Prices at 1000 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

788.75

7.25

0.93

770.75

2.34

CBOT corn Cv1

672.00

2.50

0.37

593.25

13.27

CBOT soy Sv1

1471.75

12.25

0.84

1339.25

9.89

Paris wheat BL2c1

329.50

3.50

1.07

276.75

19.06

Paris maize EMAc1

300.50

1.00

0.33

226.00

32.96

Paris rape COMc1

587.75

1.75

0.30

754.00

-22.05

WTI crude oil CLc1

79.89

1.69

2.16

75.21

6.22

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.04

0.00

0.25

1.1368

-8.93

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Maju Samuel)

