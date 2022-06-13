GRAINS-Wheat firm as Europe heatwave adds to supply risks

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, June 13 (Reuters) - Chicago and Paris wheat futures rose on Monday as a hot spell forecast in western Europe and doubts over talks to open a shipping corridor for Ukrainian grain kept attention on supply risks.

Soybeans eased for a second session to move away from last week's near-record peak, while corn was little changed.

A warm, dry spell expected in the week ahead in the U.S. Midwest was creating some early worry about corn and soybean growing conditions.

Gains in grain markets were curbed by a stronger dollar and weakness in crude oil as well as share prices as investors fretted over inflation pressures. MKTS/GLOB

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 0.7% at $10.78 a bushel.

September wheat on Euronext BL2U2 was up 1.2% at 396.25 euros ($414.64) a tonne.

Wheat prices had fallen in the past month as supply fears were tempered by diplomatic discussions to open a Black Sea shipping lane for Ukrainian grain blocked by Russia's invasion and rain relief for U.S. and European crops. GRA/

However, an agreement for a grain shipping corridor appeared uncertain as fighting rages in eastern Ukraine, while hot weather has revived doubts about the European Union harvest.

"The situation in Ukraine remains the focus of concern, to which we must now add the climatic situation in Western Europe, with a severe heat wave expected during the week, raising fears of scalding," consultancy Agritel said.

As Spain already entered its most severe pre-summer heatwave in at least 20 years, sweltering conditions are set to spread to parts of France and Italy this week.

The heat could hurt crops that were recovering from spring drought, although the impact will depend on temperature peaks and their duration.

CBOT corn Cv1 inched up 0.03% to $7.73-1/2 a bushel, while soybeans Sv1 lost 1.1% to $17.26 a bushel.

Soybeans had rallied last week to $17.84, just shy of an all-time peak of $17.89 set 10 years ago.

U.S. soybean stocks will be smaller than previously forecast, as export demand remains strong even with recently harvested supplies from Brazil and Argentina available, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Friday in revisions broadly anticipated by the market.

Prices at 1033 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

1078.00

7.25

0.68

770.75

39.86

CBOT corn Cv1

773.50

0.25

0.03

593.25

30.38

CBOT soy Sv1

1726.00

-19.50

-1.12

1339.25

28.88

Paris wheat BL2c1

396.25

4.50

1.15

276.75

43.18

Paris maize EMAc1

339.00

4.25

1.27

226.00

50.00

Paris rape COMc1

773.25

-11.75

-1.50

754.00

2.55

WTI crude oil CLc1

118.60

-2.07

-1.72

75.21

57.69

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.05

-0.01

-0.50

1.1368

-7.97

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

($1 = 0.9557 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Subhranshu Sahu and Amy Caren Daniel)

