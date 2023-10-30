GRAINS-Wheat falls over 1% on Ukrainian exports, soybeans hit 6-wk high

Recasts leading on wheat fall, updates prices

CANBERRA/PARIS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell more than 1% on Monday as shipments from Ukrainian Black Sea ports resumed while soybean futures hit their highest in six weeks as speculators amid strong demand for U.S. beans and soymeal.

"Ukraine resuming exports and a fall in U.S. demand continues to weigh on wheat," a Frenc trader said.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was trading 1.3% lower at $5.68 a bushel by 1142 GMT. Corn Cv1 which is also exported through the Black Sea was down 0.3% to $4.79-1/2 a bushel.

Four vessels left Ukrainian Black Sea ports in the Odesa region on Friday as shipping via a new export corridor resumed after a three-day pause, independent transport sector consultancy STC said.

The resumption of shipments eased fears that Ukrainian exports could be stifled further.

Ukraine's grain exports in October have almost halved year on year to 2.15 million metric tons from 4.22 million, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday.

Exports this season included 4.5 million tons of wheat, 3.6 million tons of corn and 679,000 tons of barley, it showed.

Wheat prices are near three-year lows due to plentiful exports from Russia. Rainfall in major exporters Argentina and Australia has also helped crops, weighing on prices.

Most active soybean futures Sv1 were up 0.1% at $13.20-3/4 a bushel, having hit $13.31, their highest level since Sept. 18.

"There is strong demand for soymeal which is flowing through to U.S. soybean pricing," said Andrew Whitelaw, an analyst at Australian consultancy Episode 3.

"One factor contributing to this is that Argentina has had a poor crop, reducing globally available meal supplies," Whitelaw added.

Soybeans were on track for their biggest monthly gain since February 2022, up about 4.3%. Soymeal has rallied even faster, with CBOT December meal SMZ3 up around 15% this month after reaching a contract high of $448.4 a ton on Friday.

U.S. soybean meal exports are well on their way to new highs this season with big weekly sales volumes rolling in after a low soybean harvest in top soymeal supplier Argentina.

Prices at 1142 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

568.00

-7.50

-1.30

CBOT corn Cv1

479.50

-1.25

-0.26

CBOT soy Sv1

1320.75

1.25

0.09

Paris wheat BL2c1

231.25

-1.00

-0.43

Paris maize EMAc1

201.00

-0.75

-0.37

Paris rapeseed COMc1

402.00

-1.25

-0.31

WTI crude oil CLc1

84.41

-1.13

-1.32

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.06

0.00

0.20

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

