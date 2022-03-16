GRAINS-Wheat falls on Ukraine-Russia peace talks progress; corn, soybean rise

MUMBAI, March 17 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures extended losses in early trade on Thursday, hit by hopes of resumption in supplies from Black Sea region as talks between Ukraine and Russia progressed, while corn and soybean rose on strong demand in physical market.

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 1.15% at $10.57 a bushel, as of 0232 GMT, after falling by daily limit of 85 cents in the previous session.

* Corn Cv1 rose 0.75% to $7.35-1/2 a bushel, while soybeans Sv1 rose 0.47% to $16.57 a bushel.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Argentina, the world's top exporter of processed soy products, is weighing raising taxes on soybean oil and meal exports as part of a plan to tamp down sky-high inflation, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

* French producers of livestock feed have asked the government to guarantee a certain volume of grain is available for their sector in the face of rising export demand linked to the war in Ukraine, the head of feed makers' association SNIA said.

MARKET NEWS

* Crude oil ticked higher on Thursday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said a decline in oil demand due to higher prices would not offset a shut-in of Russian oil supplies, but not enough to offset the drop of the previous day.

* The Federal Reserve raised U.S. interest rates for the first time in three years, boosting the federal-funds rate by one-quarter of a percentage point, as anticipated. The oil market's basic trajectory did not change after the news.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0030 Australia Unemployment Rate Feb 0030 Australia Employment Feb 1000 EU HICP Final YY, MM Feb 1200 UK GB BOE QE Corp March 1200 UK BOE Bank Rate March 1230 US Philly Fed Business Indx March 1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly 1230 US Housing Starts Number Feb 1315 US Industrial Production MM Feb

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((rajendra.jadhav@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-68414378 ; Reuters Messaging: rajendra.jadhav.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

