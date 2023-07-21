GRAINS-Wheat falls on profit-taking, still set for big weekly gain

By Sybille de La Hamaide and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 21 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures were on track to record a near 7% gain this week despite a sharp fall on Friday as traders booked profits ahead of the weekend and on easing concerns about a lack of global supply despite Russia's attacks on Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

Major grain importers in the Middle East and North Africa have reacted calmly to the end of the safe shipping corridor for Ukraine's exports through the Black Sea this week, European commodity traders said on Thursday.

"There has certainly been a lot of panicking buying on global markets this week. Now people are looking at numbers again and if you look at Russia's large crop and the good harvests in France and elsewhere in the EU it doesn't seem like there is going to be a wheat shortage problem," a French trader said.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 2.65% at $7.07-3/4 a bushel, as of 1140 GMT, corn Cv1 fell 0.6% to $5.32-1/4 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 lost 1.2% to $13.88-1/2 a bushel.

For the week, wheat has climbed 6.9%. It is still only about half the record high price of $13.63-1/2 per bushel hit in March 2022.

Corn has added almost 3.6% and soybeans have gained 1.3%.

Russia pounded Ukrainian food export facilities for a fourth day in a row on Friday and practiced seizing ships in the Black Sea in an escalation following Moscow's withdrawal this week from a UN-brokered safe sea corridor agreement.

Russia said it would deem all ships heading for Ukrainian waters to be potentially carrying weapons from Thursday, in what Washington called a signal it might attack civilian shipping. Kyiv later responded by issuing a similar warning about ships headed to Russia.

Rains that have slaked Argentina's drought-hit farmlands have allowed soil moisture to recover and 71% of the area planned for wheat harvesting has now been planted under fair water conditions, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean, wheat and soymeal futures contracts on Thursday, traders said. The funds were net buyers of CBOT soyoil futures. COMFUND/CBT

Prices at 1141 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

707.75

-19.25

-2.65

CBOT corn Cv1

532.25

-14.00

-2.56

CBOT soy Sv1

1388.50

-16.25

-1.16

Paris wheat BL2c1

248.75

-7.00

-2.74

Paris maize EMAc1

245.00

-4.00

-1.61

Paris rapeseed COMc1

481.25

-16.50

-3.31

WTI crude oil CLc1

76.64

0.99

1.31

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.11

0.00

-0.01

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu, Elaine Hardcastle)

