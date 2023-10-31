GRAINS-Wheat falls on easing supply concerns; soybeans and corn flat

Adds analyst comment, updates prices

CANBERRA/PARIS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures extended losses on Tuesday, on easing supply concerns in the southern hemisphere but prices were still heading for their first monthly rise since July.

Soybeans and corn were nearly unchanged with soy set for a small monthly gain and corn little changed over the month.

Rain in Argentina has removed the threat of further yield loss there, helping send prices lower in recent days.

"The rain that fell in key growing regions last week is not only likely to benefit the wheat crops...but should also facilitate soybean and corn planting," Commzerbank said in a note.

"This is relevant to the corn price in particular because the window in which corn can be planted will soon be closing," Commerzbank said in a note.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was 1% lower at $5.60 a bushel by 1145 GMT but up 3.4% for the month.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 were unchanged at $13.07-3/4 a bushel while corn Cv1 was also flat at $4.78-1/2 a bushel.

However, a new Black Sea export corridor has improved prospects for shipments, leading to a more than 50% increase in the number of rail wagons heading to ports in the Odesa region, a railway official said.

The wheat market has been dominated in recent months by huge exports of cheap Russian grain pushing down prices and China snapping big imports of the cereal.

China is set to import record volumes of wheat this year, trading sources say, with rain damage to its crop and worries over dry weather in exporting nations fuelling Beijing's appetite to buy while prices are low.

In Russia, the harvest nearly is coming to an end, consultants Sovecon estimated that it will export 4.4 million tons of wheat in October, down from 4.5 million tons a year ago.

Muted demand means the price of 12.5%-protein Russian wheat for FOB delivery late November-early December was unchanged at $224 a ton last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) rated 47% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, the highest for this time of year since 2020.

The USDA also said the U.S. soybean harvest was 85% complete and the corn harvest was 71% complete, both ahead of their five-year averages.

Meanwhile, Brazil's 2023/24 soybean planting reached 40% of the expected area by last Thursday, consultants AgRural said, adding that sowing lags levels last year, when 46% of the areas had been planted by the same time.

Prices at 1145 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

560.00

-6.00

-1.06

CBOT corn Cv1

478.50

0.25

0.05

CBOT soy Sv1

1307.75

0.50

0.04

Paris wheat BL2c1

231.25

-0.50

-0.22

Paris maize EMAc1

195.75

-2.25

-1.14

Paris rapeseed COMc1

393.75

-5.00

-1.25

WTI crude oil CLc1

82.97

0.66

0.80

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.07

0.00

0.39

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Peter Hobsonin Canberra and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Shweta Agarwal)

((peter.hobson@thomsonreuters.com;))

