GRAINS-Wheat falls further as data creates supply pressure

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Chicago and Paris wheat futures lost more ground on Thursday, pressured by increased estimates of U.S. acreage and inventories as well as reduced expectations for top EU exporter France.

Soybeans and corn edged lower, as weather charts projecting rain relief in parched Argentine growing belts countered support from reduced U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecasts for South American production.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 0.4% at $7.55 a bushel by 1211 GMT.

March wheat BL2H2 on Paris-based Euronext was down 1.1% at 268.25 euros ($307.20) a tonne after earlier touching a three-month low, also pressured by a firm euro EUR=.

The USDA on Wednesday pegged U.S. winter wheat acreage, U.S. end-of-season stocks and world wheat stocks above average analyst estimates. WASDE13

In Europe, farming agency FranceAgriMer cut its forecast of French soft wheat exports in 2021/22 and increased its 2021/22 stocks projection to a 17-year high.

Consultancy Strategie Grains, meanwhile, on Thursday trimmed its forecast for European Union wheat exports, citing like FranceAgriMer a drag from stalled French sales to Algeria.

"The market is realising that our export pace isn't great," a European trader of wheat.

Traders are watching to see if Algeria will again overlook French supplies in a tender on Thursday.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 were down 0.8% at $13.88 a bushel, after facing chart resistance near the $14 threshold following gains on Wednesday.

CBOT corn Cv1 gave up 0.3% to $5.97-1/4 a bushel.

Latest weather forecasts confirming the prospect of significant rainfall in parts of Argentina from late this week were curbing soybean and corn prices.

However, some analysts said potential yield losses after recent heatwaves and drought in South America could maintain supply tensions in grain markets.

"At first glance, it appears the USDA produced a slightly bearish report. Yet la Nina-related dryness in Brazil and Argentina is not fully reflected by USDA," Rabobank analysts said in a note.

USDA reduced its forecasts of soybean and corn production in Brazil and Argentina, although some private analysts have cut their outlook more steeply.

Prices at 1211 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

755.00

-2.75

-0.36

770.75

-2.04

CBOT corn Cv1

597.25

-1.75

-0.29

593.25

0.67

CBOT soy Sv1

1388.00

-11.25

-0.80

1339.25

3.64

Paris wheat BL2c1

268.25

-3.00

-1.11

278.50

-3.68

Paris maize EMAc1

241.75

-1.25

-0.51

226.00

6.97

Paris rape COMc1

765.00

-14.00

-1.80

754.00

1.46

WTI crude oil CLc1

82.63

-0.01

-0.01

75.21

9.87

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.15

0.00

0.09

1.1368

0.74

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

($1 = 0.8732 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Chizu Nomiyama)

