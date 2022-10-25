Commodities

GRAINS-Wheat falls for third day, near five-week low on Black Sea supplies

Contributor
Naveen Thukral Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMIRA KARAOUD

Chicago wheat slid for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, trading near a five-week low with expectations of higher Black Sea supplies and improved U.S. weather weighing on the market.

SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat slid for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, trading near a five-week low with expectations of higher Black Sea supplies and improved U.S. weather weighing on the market.

Soybeans and corn eased after closing higher on Tuesday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 fell 0.2% to $8.33-1/2 a bushel, as of 0027 GMT, after touching its lowest since Sept. 20 at $8.26-3/4 a bushel on Tuesday.

* Soybeans Sv1 gave up 0.2% to $13.79-1/4 a bushel and corn Cv1 lost 0.2% to $6.85 a bushel.

* Sluggish U.S. wheat exports and competitive prices for Russian and Ukrainian supplies have loomed over wheat markets, offsetting worries that a United Nations-backed shipping corridor from Ukraine may not be extended beyond November.

* Ukraine's exports of agricultural products could rise more than 8% in October from last month, the Ukrainian Agrarian Council said on Tuesday.

* Ukraine is keeping its forecast of the winter wheat sowing area for the 2023 harvest unchanged at 3.8 million hectares despite a delay caused by unfavourable weather, deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskiy told Reuters on Tuesday.

* Weather forecasts for showers in the coming days in drought-affected wheat zones in Argentina and the U.S. Plains eased supply concerns.

* In the U.S. Midwest, rains will expand across soft red winter wheat fields over the next two days, "significantly improving moisture for establishment" of the crop, Commodity Weather Group said.

* Rains may also deliver a small benefit to the Mississippi River, where low water levels are expected to continue hampering grain shipments, analysts said. Commodity Weather Group projected a "minor uptick" in the flow on the lower Mississippi River.

* Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean, soyoil and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday and net sellers of wheat futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* Wall Street continued its advance on Tuesday as weak data stoked hopes the Federal Reserve will slow its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes and European shares notched a second day of gains as better-than-expected earnings offset economic worries. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0030 Australia CPI QQ, YY Q3

0030 Australia RBA Weighted Medn CPI QQ, YY Q3

0030 Australia RBA Trimmed Mean CPI QQ, YY Q3

1000 France Unemp Class-A SA Sept

1400 US New Home Sales-Units Sept

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular