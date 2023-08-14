GRAINS-Wheat falls despite Black Sea ship incident, big Russian crop in focus

*

Markets shrug off Russia warship firing shots at merchant vessel

Focus on large Russian crop entering world markets

Expectations of lower U.S. soybean output supports

By Michael Hogan

HAMBURG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell on Monday as dealers did not expect much impact from a weekend incident where a Russian warship fired warning shots at a cargo ship in the Black Sea, with attention turning to large exports of Russia's big wheat crop.

Soybeans rose while corn dropped.

Chicago Board of Trade wheat fell 0.8% to $6.21-3/4 a bushel at 1120 GMT. Corn fell 0.5% to $4.84-1/2 a bushel, soybeans rose 0.9% to $13.19-1/4 a bushel.

A Russian warship on Sunday fired warning shots at a cargo ship in the Black Sea, raising concern about Black Sea merchant shipping safety. Russia also conducted drone and missile attacks overnight on Ukraine's port city of Odesa.

"Wheat is being weakened by large Russian export volumes and favourable U.S. crop weather despite the reports of Russia firing at a merchant ship in international Black Sea waters over the weekend and more attacks on Ukraine's Odesa port," said Matt Ammermann, StoneX commodity risk manager.

"The market feels the Russian ship incident was not a big deal, and facts rather than fear are in focus. The fear factor seems to be declining as the war continues and markets are waiting to see actual disruption to Black Sea grain exports before reacting."

Russia has a large wheat harvest ready for export and it will find ways to sell it, probably at low prices, he said.

U.S. corn and soybean harvests will be smaller than previously expected, the U.S. agriculture department said on Friday.

"Soybeans are seeing support from the USDA report on Friday, with concern about tight stocks if more Chinese demand develops, along with worry about hot weather forecast next week stressing U.S. crops," Ammermann said.

"Corn is currently torn between wheat and soybeans, with little momentum of its own."

