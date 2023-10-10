GRAINS-Wheat falls back, soybeans at near 2-year low

By Gus Trompiz and Peter Hobson

PARIS/CANBERRA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures dipped on Tuesday as lower prices and hefty supplies in Russia kept attention on export competition and tempered weather worries about southern hemisphere harvests.

Soybeans extended losses to their lowest since December 2021, pressured by an advancing U.S. harvest and Brazilian export competition that has been exacerbated by strength in the dollar.

Corn also eased.

The most-active Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) wheat futures Wv1 were down 1.6% at $5.63-1/2 a bushel by 1212 GMT, within sight of a near three-year low of $5.40 struck in late September.

After rising on Monday, partly supported by investor concerns about an attack on Israel by Palestinian group Hamas, the wheat market faced renewed pressure from Black Sea supply.

Agricultural consultancy IKAR raised its forecasts for Russia's grain crop and exports this season.

While analysts say Russian wheat exports in October will fall due to weak demand and an informal government price floor, a continuing decline in Russian market prices and a building harvest surplus is expected to bring more large exports as the season goes on.

Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), is believed to be holding talks to buy Russian wheat on Tuesday, four traders told Reuters.

After news last week that a cargo ship hit a mine in the Black Sea raised fresh concerns about exports from war-torn Ukraine, ongoing shipping activity in the country was reassuring traders.

"All that matters is what is happening in the Black Sea," said Andrew Whitelaw at Australian agricultural consultancy Episode 3.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 were 0.3% lower at $12.61 a bushel, after earlier slipping to a near two-year low at $12.54-1/4.

Brazilian agricultural agency Conab on Tuesday forecast a new record for the country's soybean production in 2023/24, though it projected a smaller corn crop as planting is seen falling.

Soybeans also faced supply pressure from related markets, with Malaysian palm oil FCPOc3 hitting a 3-1/2 month low and crude oil LCOc1 easing back after a day-earlier rally linked to the turmoil in the Middle East.

CBOT corn Cv1 fell 0.3% to $4.86-3/4 a bushel, retreating further from a one-month high on Friday.

Traders were also awaiting fresh fundamental direction from U.S. crop progress and export inspections data later on Tuesday, followed by monthly U.S. government supply and demand forecasts on Thursday. USDA/EST

Prices at 1212 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

PrevClose

CBOT wheat Wv1

563.50

-9.25

-1.62

572.75

CBOT corn Cv1

486.75

-1.50

-0.31

488.25

CBOT soy Sv1

1261.00

-3.25

-0.26

1264.25

Paris wheat BL2c1

234.75

-2.50

-1.05

237.25

Paris maize EMAc1

204.50

-1.25

-0.61

205.75

Paris rapeseed COMc1

422.50

-3.75

-0.88

426.25

WTI crude oil CLc1

85.91

-0.47

-0.54

86.38

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.06

0.00

0.13

1.06

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US

cents/bushel. Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Peter Hobson in Canberra; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Sharon Singleton)

