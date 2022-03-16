GRAINS-Wheat falls back as traders assess Ukraine talks, U.S. rain

By Gus Trompiz and Rajendra Jadhav

PARIS/MUMBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell on Wednesday, giving back some of its day-earlier gains, as investors saw positive signs in talks between Ukraine and Russia to end a three-week war while rain forecast in the U.S. Plains eased concerns over parched crops.

Corn was lower as increasing hopes of a ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv tempered fears of prolonged disruption to Black Sea grain exports.

Soybeans rose, however, with support from firm crude oil and edible oil prices. O/RPOI/

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 ended the overnight session down 2.5% at $11.25-1/4 a bushel, after rising more than 5% in the previous session.

"Ukraine and Russia are holding good amount of grains stocks. As soon as war ends, this stockpile will be available for shipping," said a Mumbai-based grains dealer with a global trading firm.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday peace talks were sounding more realistic, but more time was needed, as Russian air strikes killed five people in the capital Kyiv and the refugee tally since Moscow's invasion reached three million.

Weather forecasts also curbed wheat prices after lower crop ratings for key U.S. states had contributed to Tuesday's rally.

Forecasts are now showing increasing rain for the next 10 days in the central and southern U.S. Plains, helping early spring growth, the Commodity Weather Group said in a note.

CBOT corn Cv1 dropped 1.0% to $7.50-3/4 a bushel, while soybeans Sv1 rose 0.8% to $16.72-3/4 a bushel.

