GRAINS-Wheat falls as China cancels more US cargoes; corn under pressure

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, March 12 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid on Tuesday, with the market facing pressure from leading importer China cancelling more U.S. cargoes amid plentiful world supplies.

Corn lost ground, while soybeans ticked higher, with both markets likely to face headwinds from expectations of near-record South American production.

"Wheat prices are likely to fall further when you look at production prospects across the northern hemisphere," said one Sydney-based analyst. "Supplies are going to rise."

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 slid 0.1% to $5.46-1/2 a bushel, as of 0316 GMT. Corn Cv1 fell 0.2% to $4.40-3/4 a bushel, while soybeans Sv1 added 0.3% to $11.82-1/4 a bushel.

Falling Russian wheat export prices and high supply in theglobal marketare reducing demand for U.S. wheat.

Private exporters cancelled sales of 264,000 metric tons of U.S. soft red winter wheat that had been booked for delivery to China, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed on Monday.

It was the third cancellation in as many business days and the largest of the three, following two cancellations last week totalling 240,000 tons of soft red wheat sold to China.

About 4% of winter cereals in Russia are in "poor and sparse" condition, the Russian Grain Union said on Monday, compared with a typical rate of 6% at this stage of the season.

Near-record Brazilian supplies are weighing on soybean prices.

The USDA slightly lowered its Brazilian soybean crop forecast, but its outlook was above many private estimates and reminded dealers of plentiful South American supplies.

Sales of the 2023/24 soybean harvest in Brazil reached 36.6% of projected production, behind the historical average for the period but slightly ahead of last year at this time, according to agribusiness consultancy Safras & Mercado on Monday.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, wheat and soyoil futures contracts on Monday and net sellers of soybean and soymeal futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.