GRAINS-Wheat falls after hitting 5-month high in volatile trade

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE, July 25 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell on Tuesday after hitting a five-month high earlier in the session, in volatile trade after Russia's attacks on Ukrainian ports and grain infrastructure sparked concerns about long-term global supplies.

Corn and soybeans followed through.

"The slowdown in Ukrainian exports has been priced into the market and buyers are now waiting to see what happens to Russian wheat exports," said one Singapore-based grains trader.

"There is a bit of profit taking, with Russia not pressing on with new attacks on Ukrainian grain infrastructure," a German trader said, adding that there was still no fundamental reason for markets to come down much from current levels.

Russia destroyed Ukrainian grain warehouses on the Danube River in a drone attack on Monday, targeting a vital export route for Kyiv in an expanding air campaign that Moscow began last week after quitting the Black Sea grain deal.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appealed for Russia to return to the deal, warning of a devastating impact on "vulnerable countries struggling to feed their people."

The Kremlin said Russia could return to the deal but only if the Russia-focused part of the agreement was honoured.

"There is a chance that Russia will rejoin the grains deal in due course. Moscow is currently facing international criticism because the lion's share of Ukrainian exports has ended up in less developed countries," Commerzbank said in a note.

The USDA's weekly ratings for soybeans and spring wheat declined, while analysts on average had expected no change.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, wheat, soybean, soyoil and soymeal futures contracts on Monday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

Prices at 1100 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

745.25

-12.25

-1.62

CBOT corn Cv1

555.00

-13.25

-2.33

CBOT soy Sv1

1406.75

-17.75

-1.25

Paris wheat BL2c1

259.25

-5.50

-2.08

Paris maize EMAc1

253.50

-2.75

-1.07

Paris rapeseed COMc1

451.00

-1.00

-0.22

WTI crude oil CLc1

78.86

0.12

0.15

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.10

0.00

-0.15

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral, Enrico Dela Cruz, Sybille de La Hamaide and Michael Hogan; Editing by Varun H K and Sohini Goswami)

