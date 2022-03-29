GRAINS-Wheat extends slide as Ukraine and Russia hold talks

By Gus Trompiz and Hallie Gu

PARIS/BEIJING, March 29 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell further on Tuesday as the start of face-to-face negotiations between Ukraine and Russia raised hopes of progress towards a ceasefire in a conflict that has disrupted massive grain exports through the Black Sea region.

Improved crop conditions in Kansas, the biggest wheat producer among U.S. states, also tempered concern over drought in the Plains growing belt.

Corn also eased again, but soybeans ticked up with support from brisk U.S. exports and steadying crude oil prices after Monday's slide. O/R

Market participants were also continuing to adjust positions before closely followed U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) crop planting and stocks estimates data on Thursday. USDA/EST

The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 1.3% at $10.43 a bushel by 1050 GMT.

It earlier touched its lowest since March 17 as it added to heavy losses from Monday. GRA/

Grains had joined a broad pullback in commodities on Monday as rising coronavirus cases in China reignited demand worries.

The scheduling of talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations also cooled grain prices in the previous session and the start of the negotiations in Turkey on Tuesday maintained investor hopes of a ceasefire in the month-old war.

"The war premium in prices is tending to diminish," one European trader said.

The wheat market has been particularly volatile since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. The two countries account for about 30% of world exports of the staple cereal.

Signs of continuing wheat shipments from Russia, despite Western sanctions, and increased exports by India have also tempered immediate concerns about a shortfall in global supplies.

CBOT corn Cv1 fell 0.8% to $7.42-3/4 a bushel but held above Monday's one-week low.

Soybeans Sv1 edged up 0.2% to $16.67-3/4 after slipping to the lowest level in more than a week.

Ahead of the USDA's forecasts on Thursday, analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expect U.S. farmers to plant less corn and more soybeans this year.

Prices at 1050 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

1043.00

-14.00

-1.32

770.75

35.32

CBOT corn Cv1

742.75

-5.75

-0.77

593.25

25.20

CBOT soy Sv1

1667.75

3.50

0.21

1339.25

24.53

Paris wheat BL2c1

367.50

-2.25

-0.61

276.75

32.79

Paris maize EMAc1

328.25

-3.00

-0.91

226.00

45.24

Paris rape COMc1

967.75

-4.25

-0.44

754.00

28.35

WTI crude oil CLc1

107.01

1.05

0.99

75.21

42.28

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.11

0.01

0.66

1.1368

-2.80

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Hallie Gu in Beijing and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by David Goodman )

