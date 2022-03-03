GRAINS-Wheat extends run to 14-year high on Russia-Ukraine supply threat

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, March 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures rose by their daily limit to another 14-year high on Thursday as Russia's invasion of Ukraine increasingly fanned fears of massive disruption to grain exports from the Black Sea region.

Corn futures also jumped by their trading limit.

Russia and Ukraine account for about 29% of global wheat exports, 19% of corn exports and 80% of exports of sunflower oil, which competes with soyoil.

CBOT May, July, and September wheat futures were up by the expanded 75-cent limit. The most-active May contract Wv1 was locked at $11.34 a bushel, its highest level since March 2008. The front-month March contract WH2, which is trading without limits in thin volume, was up $1.62-1/2 at $12.21.

The market set a high of $13.49-1/2 in February 2008.

Most-active CBOT corn Cv1 was up the 35-cent limit at $7.60 a bushel. The front-month contract Cc1, which is trading without limits, rose as high as $7.71. A high of $8.49 was set in August 2012.

Soybeans Sv1 were 21 cents higher at $16.84 a bushel.

The week-old war has closed Ukrainian ports and prompted unprecedented Western financial sanctions against Russia, leaving crop buyers rushing to seek alternative supply sources.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said private exporters reported the sale of 337,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year.

The hunt for short-term grain supplies has supported nearby futures.

"There is a lot of activity in nearby positions as people wonder how we're going to cover supplies for this season, with one export country that's prevented from shipping and another that people don't want to touch," said a European trader, referring to Ukraine and Russia, respectively.

Analysts said there is also a growing risk of longer-term disruption to Black Sea supplies as the war damages Ukraine's infrastructure and farmland, while Western sanctions hit trade with Russia.

