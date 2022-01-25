GRAINS-Wheat extends run to 1-month high with Russia-Ukraine risks in focus

Updates with European trading, adds Paris to dateline

PARIS/BEIJING, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chicago and Paris wheat futures extended a rally on Tuesday to one-month highs as fears of Russian military action in Ukraine made investors wary of disruption to supplies from the Black Sea exporters.

A decline in crop ratings in some major U.S. wheat-growing states also lent support to prices.

Corn was little changed, holding just off a seven-month high as the market monitored tensions over Ukraine, also a major corn supplier.

Soybeans ticked higher to remain near last week's seven-month peak as traders weighed mixed crop prospects in South America and signs of healthy demand for U.S. supplies.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 1.3% at $8.10-3/4 a bushel by 1125 GMT, after earlier reaching its highest since Dec. 27 at $8.15-3/4.

March wheat BL2H2 on Euronext added 2.0% to 286.50 euros ($323.14) a tonne.

It also touched its highest since Dec. 27 at 289.25 euros, with additional support from speculation that French wheat may regain access to Algeria's tenders as a diplomatic row between Paris and Algiers subsides. GRA/EU

Investor worries about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine intensified on Monday as the NATO alliance said it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets.

Any interruption to grain flows from the Black Sea region could leave importers scrambling for alternatives, such as European Union and U.S. wheat, and add further fuel to food inflation.

"Wheat prices ... are the most impacted by the current geopolitical crisis with Russia, with operators pointing to probable supply disruptions," consultancy Agritel said.

Disruption to corn exports from Ukraine could also have a significant impact at a time when drought is expected to trim Brazil's first annual corn crop.

CBOT corn Cv1 was down 0.04% at $6.20-3/4 a bushel after earlier reaching its highest since last June at $6.21-3/4.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 inched up 0.07% to $14.04 a bushel.

Rain relief in Argentina and a start to soybean harvesting in Brazil have curbed rallies in corn and soybeans.

However, analysts have already lowered harvest forecasts and some weather charts showed Argentine weather turning drier again from the end of the month.

Prices at 1125 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

810.75

10.25

1.28

770.75

5.19

CBOT corn Cv1

620.75

-0.25

-0.04

593.25

4.64

CBOT soy Sv1

1404.00

1.00

0.07

1339.25

4.83

Paris wheat BL2c1

286.50

5.50

1.96

278.50

2.87

Paris maize EMAc1

256.00

3.75

1.49

226.00

13.27

Paris rape COMc1

719.75

0.25

0.03

754.00

-4.54

WTI crude oil CLc1

84.09

0.78

0.94

75.21

11.81

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.13

0.00

-0.38

1.1368

-0.77

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

($1 = 0.8866 euros)

