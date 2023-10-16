GRAINS-Wheat extends run on export demand; corn and soy consolidate

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for a third session on Monday as a stirring in export demand, including a rare sale to China, helped offset pressure from large Black Sea supplies.

Soybeans prices edged up while corn was almost unchanged as both markets awaited a clearer picture on the advancing U.S. harvest.

A slightly weaker dollar lent some support to Chicago futures, though ample global supply and investor worries about escalation in Israel's conflict with Palestinian militant group Hamas hung over the market.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.47% at $5.88-1/4 a bushel by 1135 GMT.

The contract earlier reached its highest in over two weeks, extending a rebound after approaching a near three-year low on Thursday.

The strongest U.S. weekly export sales in more than a year and a second rare sale of soft red winter wheat to China boosted prices late last week.

"China has bought some U.S. wheat and there are expectations of more deals," said one Singapore-based trader. "Lower quality U.S. wheat is competitive in the market."

The U.S. wheat sales have underscored Chinese demand after buyers in the country reportedly bought large amounts of French wheat last month.

Some analysts and traders also see the wheat market as likely to recover as attention turns to drought-affected southern hemisphere harvests and with investment funds holding a significant short position.

"Nevertheless, competition and dominance from Black Sea origins remain very strong," consultancy Agritel said in a note.

Major importer Egypt last week bought nearly 1 million tons of Black Sea wheat, mostly from Russia, through private talks and an international tender. GRA/TEND

Russia's IKAR agriculture consultancy raised slightly its forecasts for the country's overall grain production and exports this season.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 added 0.16% to $12.82-1/4 a bushel and corn Cv1 inched up 0.05% to $4.93-1/2 a bushel.

Soybean and corn harvest downgrades in a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report last week supported prices.

The USDA will issue weekly harvest progress and crop condition estimates later on Monday.

Brisk weekly U.S. soybean exports also underpinned the oilseed market, though indications about Chinese imports were mixed in the wake of strong shipments from Brazil.

The corn market is also monitoring drought in northern Brazil that is disrupting some barge traffic for exports.

Prices at 1135 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

Prev Close

CBOT wheat Wv1

588.25

8.50

1.47

579.75

CBOT corn Cv1

493.50

0.25

0.05

493.25

CBOT soy Sv1

1282.25

2.00

0.16

1280.25

Paris wheat BL2c1

237.50

0.25

0.11

237.25

Paris maize EMAc1

201.50

1.25

0.62

200.25

Paris rapeseed COMc1

426.75

1.25

0.29

425.50

WTI crude oil CLc1

87.75

0.06

0.07

87.69

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.05

0.00

0.19

1.05

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US

cents/bushel. Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Subhranshu Sahu and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.