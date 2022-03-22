GRAINS-Wheat extends rally on Black Sea supply worries

By Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, March 22 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures added nearly 3% on Tuesday, extending gains into a second session as expectations of a protracted conflict between grain exporters Russia and Ukraine heightened concerns over global supplies.

Soybeans and corn edged higher, also supported by uncertainty over Black Sea supplies but with gains capped by a more hesitant trend in crude oil.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 2.9% at $11.51-3/4 a bushel by 1158 GMT, having climbed more than 5% on Monday.

Wheat prices have been extremely volatile since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as the market heavily relies on exports from both countries through the Black Sea.

After prices were curbed last week on signs of progress in ceasefire negotiations, along with some export flows from Russia, attention this week has shifted back to supply disruption.

"This is because market participants are realising that the war in Ukraine is likely to continue for some time yet," Commerzbank said in a note.

Ukrainian ports remained closed and the country is likely to export just 200,000 tonnes of wheat from March to June, analyst APK-Inform said on Monday, as it cut its 2021/22 forecast for Ukrainian wheat exports to 18.3 million tonnes from 22.5 million.

Traders are also grappling with the risk that the war damage may limit Ukrainian exports next season, while the country's harvest could be sharply reduced as farmers struggle to do field work.

CBOT corn Cv1 edged up 0.1% at $7.57 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 gained 0.6% to $17.00-3/4 a bushel.

Crude oil consolidated after a surge on Monday as the market monitored European Union discussions on banning imports of Russian oil. O/R

The soybean market was also watching export flows from Argentina, where the government was due to reopen soyoil and meal export registrations after raising export levies.

Oilseed markets remained supported by a squeeze in sunflower oil supplies from Ukraine. May rapeseed COMK2 on Euronext set another all-time high for the futures market at 987.75 euros ($1,086.43) a tonne.

Prices at 1158 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

1151.75

32.50

2.90

770.75

49.43

CBOT corn Cv1

757.00

0.75

0.10

593.25

27.60

CBOT soy Sv1

1700.75

9.75

0.58

1339.25

26.99

Paris wheat BL2c1

385.25

8.50

2.26

276.75

39.21

Paris maize EMAc1

340.25

6.25

1.87

226.00

50.55

Paris rape COMc1

980.75

10.75

1.11

754.00

30.07

WTI crude oil CLc1

111.92

-0.20

-0.18

75.21

48.81

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.10

0.00

-0.16

1.1368

-3.27

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

($1 = 0.9092 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Uttaresh.V, Subhranshu Sahu and Vinay Dwivedi)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

