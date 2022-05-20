GRAINS-Wheat extends fall, soybeans pause after rally

Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline

PARIS/BEIJING, May 20 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell for a third day on Friday, moving further away from a two-month high it hit earlier this week, as reports that India could loosen an export ban and negotiations to resume sea exports from war-torn Ukraine calmed global supply jitters.

Corn also slipped to trade near Thursday's one-week low, pressured by expectations that U.S. planting will accelerate and news that Argentina may expand an export volume cap.

Soybeans were little changed after a three-week high earlier in the session, as the market focused on the U.S. planting progress, strong export demand and a move by Indonesia to replace a palm oil export ban with a domestic supply quota.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 1.1% at $11.87 a bushel.

It earlier fell to a one-week low as it continued to erase early-week gains.

"Have the bullish elements all been taken? That is the question now in a volatile environment," consultancy Agritel said of wheat.

Weather forecasts calling for rain in the parched southern U.S. Plains have encouraged profit-taking in wheat, although an annual field tour of Kansas this week found the lowest yield potential in the top U.S. winter wheat state since 2018.

India is considering allowing traders to ship out wheat sitting at ports after a sudden ban on exports prevented dealers from loading cargoes, Reuters reported on Thursday.

Traders are also monitoring U.N. efforts to broker a deal to allow grain to be shipped from Ukraine, whose ports have been closed since Russia's invasion in February.

Resumed sea exports from Ukraine along with a bumper Russian harvest could also ease a potential shortfall in wheat supply.

CBOT corn Cv1 gave up 1.0% to $7.75-3/4 a bushel. Soybeans Sv1 edged down 0.1% to $16.89 a bushel after earlier reaching a three-week top at $17.02-3/4.

Oilseed markets were digesting a latest policy announcement by top palm oil producer Indonesia, which said it would reinstate a requirement to allocate a certain volume for the domestic market as it lifts a recent export embargo.

Prices at 1120 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

1187.00

-13.50

-1.12

770.75

54.01

CBOT corn Cv1

775.75

-7.50

-0.96

593.25

30.76

CBOT soy Sv1

1689.00

-1.50

-0.09

1339.25

26.12

Paris wheat BL2c1

418.00

-4.25

-1.01

276.75

51.04

Paris maize EMAc1

356.50

-6.75

-1.86

226.00

57.74

Paris rape COMc1

826.75

2.00

0.24

754.00

9.65

WTI crude oil CLc1

112.45

0.24

0.21

75.21

49.51

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.06

0.00

-0.06

1.1368

-6.93

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; editing by Uttaresh.V, Subhranshu Sahu and Shinjini Ganguli)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.