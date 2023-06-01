GRAINS-Wheat extends bounce with weather, demand in focus

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean and corn futures rose on Thursday on worries about dryness building in the Midwest crop belt, while a setback in the dollar and commodity fund buying at the start of a new month lent additional support, analysts said.

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) wheat Wv1 rose more than 2%, extending Wednesday's rebound from a 2-1/2 year low.

Passage of the U.S. debt ceiling bill in the House of Representatives lent support to grains as well as crude oil CLc1 futures and Wall Street equity markets. MKTS/GLOB

As of 12:30 p.m. CDT (1730 GMT), CBOT July soybeans SN3 were up 31 cents at $13.30-3/4 per bushel, and July wheat WN3 was up 16-1/2 cents at $6.10-3/4.

CBOT July corn CN3 rose 1-1/2 cents to $5.95-1/2 a bushel while December CZ3 corn, representing the 2023 crop, was up 8-1/4 cents at $5.30.

Soybeans and new-crop corn futures climbed on fears of drought crimping U.S. production prospects. The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor, prepared by a consortium of climatologists, showed that 66% of the Midwest was abnormally dry by May 30, up from 27% the prior week.

In addition, the U.S. Climate Prediction Center's latest monthly drought outlook, released on Wednesday, showed that drought was likely to develop in June across Iowa and most of Illinois, the top two U.S. corn and soybean states, as well as Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

"For the moment, the trade is focusing on weather and supply, rather than demand," said Ted Seifried, chief market strategist for the Zaner Group. "If we get a forecast that has much more rain in it, then this (rally) will end," Seifried said.

Wheat drew support from news of excess rain in China's wheat belt. The top wheat-growing province of Henan is expected to be hit by more rain in coming days, state forecasters said, complicating efforts to harvest grain already damaged by wet weather in late May. China is the world's largest wheat grower and also a major importer.

Traders also noted worries about the Black Sea grain export pact between Russia and Ukraine. A Ukraine official said the United Nations-brokered deal had been halted again because Russia had blocked registration of ships to all Ukrainian ports, and a spokesman said the U.N. is concerned about slow implementation of the deal.

(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Varun H K, Frances Kerry and Richard Chang)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.