GRAINS-Wheat extends bounce with weather, demand in focus

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, June 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Thursday as weather risks, renewed import demand and improved sentiment on financial markets supported a bounce from a two-and-a-half year low in the previous session.

Corn and soybean futures also gained ground, with a dry spell in the U.S. Midwest helping underpin prices.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 1.6% at $6.04 a bushel at 1000 GMT.

On Wednesday, the contract dropped to its lowest since December 2020 before closing higher.

A technical rebound, after selling by investment funds left the market oversold, was fuelled by news of excess rain in China's main wheat producing region, traders and analysts said.

"CBOT prices are supported by bargain buying and concerns over rain damage to China's wheat crop," brokerage Copenhagen Merchants said in a note.

China's province of Henan is expected to be hit by more rain in coming days, state forecasters said on Thursday, complicating efforts to harvest grain already damaged by wetter than normal weather in late May.

China is the world's largest wheat grower and also a major importer.

Saudi Arabia's General Food Security Authority (GFSA) on Thursday issued an international tender to buy 480,000 tonnes of wheat for delivery in September and October, in what traders saw as a sign of demand being stirred by lower prices.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 added 1.5% to $13.19-1/2 a bushel and corn Cv1 gained 0.8% to $5.99 a bushel

Dry weather is forecast to continue in the weekahead in much of the U.S. Midwest, though projections of rain from mid-June were tempering early worries about stress to recently planted corn and soy crops.

Economic worries, which had fuelled selling in commodities this week, eased as a bill to avoid a U.S. debt default made progress in the U.S. Congress and investors saw hopes for a pause in U.S. interest rate hikes. MKTS/GLOBO/R

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Varun H K and Frances Kerry)

