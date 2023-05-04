GRAINS-Wheat edges lower after hitting one-week high on Black Sea tensions

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, May 4 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures pared some of their gains on Thursday but remained near a one-week high hit earlier as concerns over heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine fuelled doubts about the future of a Black Sea export corridor.

Soybeans and corn inched lower with both markets facing pressure from U.S. planting.

"There are fresh tensions between Russia and Ukraine which are putting the Black Sea grain deal in doubt," said one Singapore-based trader.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 0.6% at $6.35-3/4 a bushel, as of 1113 GMT, after climbing earlier in the session to its highest since April 26 at $6.47-1/2. The market hit its lowest since April 2021 at $6.04 a bushel on Wednesday.

Corn Cv1 fell 0.5% to $5.85-1/2 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 lost 0.3% to $14.12-3/4 a bushel.

Russia accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight in a failed attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin.

Later, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia did not appear to be interested in extending the Black Sea grain deal, but that Kyiv was focused on looking for partners to fulfil the deal and was not looking for Russian interest.

However, Russia said on Wednesday it will keep talking to the United Nations about the future of the deal that allows the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain, but would not do anything to harm its own interests.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybeans, wheat and soyoil futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said. Funds were net sellers of soymeal. COMFUND/CBT

Prices at 1113 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

635.75

-4.00

-0.63

CBOT corn Cv1

585.50

-3.00

-0.51

CBOT soy Sv1

1412.75

-4.75

-0.34

Paris wheat BL2K3

235.00

1.00

0.43

Paris maize EMAM3

226.75

0.25

0.11

Paris rapeseed COMc1

436.50

0.00

0.00

WTI crude oil CLc1

68.49

-0.11

-0.16

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.1069

0.001

0.090

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Sohini Goswami)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.