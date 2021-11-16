GRAINS-Wheat edges higher, global supply concerns keep prices near 9-year peak

Commodities

U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Wednesday, rebounding from losses of 2% in the previous session, as concerns about global supplies kept prices near a nine-year high.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade Wv1 were up 0.5% at $8.14-1/2 a bushel by 0214 GMT, after closing down 1.9% on Tuesday. Wheat hit a December 2012 high of $8.29-1/2 a bushel earlier in the week.

* Soybean futures Sv1 were up 0.3% at $12.55 a bushel, after closing up 0.5% on Tuesday.

* Corn futures Cv1 were up 0.1% at $5.71-3/4 a bushel, having lost 1% in the previous session.

* Condition ratings for the U.S. winter wheat crop improved, despite most analysts' expectations for no change. The USDA on Tuesday rated 46% of the 2022 winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, up from 45% a week earlier.

* The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Tuesday that private exporters reported the sale of 270,000 tonnes of corn to Mexico, the second day in a row a sale was announced to the top buyer of U.S. supplies of the grain.

* Wheat supported by concerns about global supplies as Russia looks to restrict exports.

* Exporters also reported the sale of 161,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations, the third trading day in a row that a so-called flash sale of soybeans was announced.

MARKET NEWS

* The U.S. dollar hit a fresh high since March 2017 against the yen and traded close to a 16-month peak versus a basket of major peers on Wednesday, as a run of strong economic data boosted bets for earlier Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes. USD/

(Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((colin.packham@thomsonreuters.com; +61-2 9321 8161; Reuters Messaging: colin.packham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

