GRAINS-Wheat eases on hopes for Black Sea corridor talks

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat eased on Friday on hopes of progress in negotiations to maintain a Black Sea grain corridor after the previous day's warning by Moscow that it could quit the deal.

Corn eased while soybeans edged higher as investors also wrestled with macroeconomic uncertainty after a higher than expected U.S. inflation reading. MKTS/GLOB

The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 0.8% at $8.85 a bushel by 0938 GMT.

Wheat had rebounded on Thursday from two days of declines after Russia's Geneva U.N. ambassador told Reuters that Moscow could reject renewal of the corridor deal next month unless its demands are addressed.

However, there were hopes of progress in negotiations after a meeting on Thursday between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan and as U.N. officials continued consultations over the deal, which has allowed wartime grain exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

CBOT corn Cv1 ticked down 0.4% to $6.95 a bushel while soybeans Sv1 edged up 0.2% to $13.98-3/4 a bushel.

A rise in the dollar, meanwhile, weighed on U.S. grain markets. FRX/

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, corn, soybean and soyoil futures on Thursday and net even in soymeal futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

Prices at 0928 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

885.00

-7.25

-0.81

770.75

14.82

CBOT corn Cv1

695.00

-2.75

-0.39

593.25

17.15

CBOT soy Sv1

1398.75

3.00

0.21

1339.25

4.44

Paris wheat BL2c1

353.00

-3.25

-0.91

276.75

27.55

Paris maize EMAc1

340.00

-1.25

-0.37

226.00

50.44

Paris rape COMc1

633.00

-0.75

-0.12

754.00

-16.05

WTI crude oil CLc1

88.64

-0.47

-0.53

75.21

17.86

Euro/dlr EUR=

0.97

0.00

-0.44

1.1368

-14.41

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Goodman)

