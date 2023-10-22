News & Insights

Commodities

GRAINS-Wheat eases from 5-week high on improved Australia, Argentina weather

Credit: REUTERS/SERGEY PIVOVAROV

October 22, 2023 — 08:24 pm EDT

Written by Naveen Thukral for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat slid on Monday form a more than one-month high in the previous session, as rains in key Southern Hemisphere producers Australia and Argentina boosted supply prospects.

Corn and soybeans slid for a second consecutive session.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 fell 0.2% to $5.85 a bushel, as of 0006 GMT, after climbing to its highest since Sept. 15 at $6.05 a bushel on Friday.

* Corn Cv1 gave up 0.1% to $4.95 a bushel and soybeans fell 0.04% to $13.01-3/4 a bushel.

* Recent rains across key Australian wheat growing areas are likely to increase yields, adding several million tons to a crop that had been hit by dry weather and boosting the global supply outlook, analysts said.

* Heavy rains drenched drought-hit agricultural regions across Argentina over the weekend, the National Meteorological Service said, raising hopes for better wheat conditions in the South American country.

* For soybeans, China's imports of the oilseed from Brazil rose in September by 23% from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, after a huge crop produced by the South American nation this year continued to reach the world's top buyer.

* Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Oct. 17, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

* The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and soybeans.

MARKET NEWS

* Wall Street ended lower on Friday as investors closed the book on a week marked with mixed earnings, warnings of possible further interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, and worries of escalation of the Middle East conflict. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1400 EU Consumer Confid. Flash Oct

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.