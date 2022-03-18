GRAINS-Wheat eases as Ukraine developments weigh; soy firm on Argentina risks

By Gus Trompiz and Rajendra Jadhav

PARIS/MUMBAI, March 18 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures eased on Friday as traders monitored diplomatic efforts to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine and gauged continuing disruption to Black Sea grain exports.

Corn edged lower, consolidating after a day-earlier rally as the feed grain market also assessed the extent to which the conflict in Ukraine could stall Black Sea exports.

Soybeans edged up, however, as concern over export restrictions in Argentina countered pressure on oilseed markets from a slide in palm oil futures. POI/

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 1.5% at $10.82 a bushel, having turned lower after initially extending gains from Thursday.

Wheat prices have been extremely volatile since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as the market is heavily reliant on exports from both countries through the Black Sea.

"The market is a bit calmer but there's still a lot of nervousness in the air," a European trader said.

Several rounds of talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives this week have failed to secure a ceasefire in the three-week-old war.

Russia fired missiles at an airport near the western city of Lviv on Friday, while U.S. President Joe Biden was due to talk with Chinese president Xi Jinping later on Friday in an attempt to isolate Moscow further internationally.

France's Strategie Grains said the war could remove about 11 million tonnes of Black Sea wheat exports and some 12 million tonnes of corn exports from the world market in 2021/22.

CBOT corn Cv1 was down 0.4% at $7.51-3/4 a bushel, while soybeans Sv1 added 0.5% to $16.76 a bushel.

Argentina's 2021/22 soybean, corn and sunflower harvest forecasts could be cut further, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday, citing lower-than-expected yields due to adverse weather this year.

Traders are also concerned that exports of soymeal and soyoil, of which Argentina is the world's largest supplier, will be restricted.

The country has halted registration of new export sales and an official source told Reuters the government is weighing raising export taxes to help curb high inflation.

Prices at 1123 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

1082.00

-16.00

-1.46

770.75

40.38

CBOT corn Cv1

751.75

-2.75

-0.36

593.25

26.72

CBOT soy Sv1

1676.00

7.50

0.45

1339.25

25.14

Paris wheat BL2c1

362.50

-5.25

-1.43

276.75

30.98

Paris maize EMAc1

331.25

0.00

0.00

226.00

46.57

Paris rape COMc1

924.50

-4.00

-0.43

754.00

22.61

WTI crude oil CLc1

104.21

1.23

1.19

75.21

38.56

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.10

-0.01

-0.49

1.1368

-2.93

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Subhranshu Sahu and Mark Porter)

