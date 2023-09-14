GRAINS-Wheat eases as Russian exports offset supply fears

Updates at 1209 GMT, changes dateline

PARIS/CANBERRA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell on Thursday as exports of cheap grain from Russia countered concerns over supply risks in war-torn Ukraine and drought-affected parts of the southern hemisphere.

Soybean futures rose slightly while corn ticked down as the markets consolidated after multi-week lows in the wake of U.S. government crop forecasts on Tuesday.

Wheat markets were boosted by Tuesday's U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) crop outlook, which projected smaller than expected global wheat supplies, as the focus switches to looming harvests in southern hemisphere exporters such as Argentina and Australia.

But for the time being, northern hemisphere harvests, particularly Russia's, are pumping supply into the market, said Ole Houe at Australian agricultural brokerage IKON Commodities.

"That puts a lid on prices and prevents any near-term rallies," he said.

Consultancy Strategie Grains mad a sharp cut to its forecast for European Union soft wheat exports this season, citing Russian competition.

The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 0.8% at $5.92-1/2 a bushel by 1209 GMT, holding below the psychological $6 threshold.

The contract this week hit its lowest since December 2020 before rebounding.

Latest Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports and signs that Ukraine's grain shipments have slowed this month helped wheat prices to recover.

Wheat markets were also curbed by India's announcement that it planned to reduce wheat stocks and was not considering scrapping an import duty to trigger wheat imports.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 were up 0.3% at $13.53-1/2 a bushel and corn Cv1 was 0.2% down at $4.81-1/2 a bushel.

Grain markets were also awaiting direction on Thursday from weekly U.S. export sales data and updated official crop estimates in Canada.

