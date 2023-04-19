GRAINS-Wheat eases as markets watch for Black Sea developments

By Cassandra Garrison

MEXICO CITY, April 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell on Wednesday after a three-session rally as markets watched for developments regarding exports from Ukraine, including a deal on grain transit via Poland, and crude oil's dip pressured down prices.

Soybeans and corn also eased as the market monitored the U.S. weather outlook after a mixed start to U.S. planting.

Wheat markets rallied at the start of this week, recovering ground after hitting their lowest since 2021 in late March, as bans on Ukrainian grain announced by several eastern European Union countries and growing uncertainty over a Black Sea grain deal raised worries about a squeeze on Ukrainian exports.

"There's just been a general negativity today," said Mark Gold of U.S. consultancy Top Third Ag Marketing.

Soybeans Sv1 gave up 0.02% to $15.19 a bushel and corn Cv1 slightly dipped 0.04% to $6.77-1/4 a bushel.

Poland agreed on Tuesday to lift a ban on the transit of Ukrainian grain, and by the resumption on Wednesday of vessel inspections under the wartime corridor deal for grain shipments from Ukraine.

The European Union is preparing 100 million euros ($109.32 million) in compensation for farmers in five countries bordering Ukraine and plans to introduce restrictions on imports of Ukrainian grains.

Large expected Russian wheat exports were also helping to cap prices.

However, the Black Sea export deal, brokered by the United Nations, remains in doubt following warnings by Russia it could pull out of the arrangement in mid-May.

Weather forecasts pointed to rainfall next week in some drought-affected U.S. hard red winter wheat belts, along with mixed conditions for planting of corn, soybeans and spring wheat.

