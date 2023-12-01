GRAINS-Wheat eases after rally, soybeans slip

Updates at 1313 GMT, changes dateline

PARIS/CANBERRA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell on Friday in a technical setback following an export-fuelled rally, while soybeans also lost ground as the market assessed forecasts of rain next week in parched Brazilian crop belts.

Corn ticked down, like wheat, after being buoyed on Thursday by bigger-than-expected weekly U.S. export figures.

March wheat WH24, the most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), was down 1% at $5.92 a bushel by 1313 GMT.

It hit a two-week high at $5.99 on Thursday but faced chart resistance at the psychological $6 threshold, traders said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported export sales of 2023/24 wheat in the week ended Nov. 23 at 22,800 metric tons, a six-week high. The USDA said China had bought a net 197,310 tons, also the most in six weeks.

Following recent contract lows in Chicago and weather disruption to Black Sea shipments, improved export prospects supported gains this week in a wheat market in which speculators have built a large short position.

But a plentiful supply of cheaper Russian grain and expanding traffic in a war-time shipping corridor from Ukraine remained a curb on wheat prices as southern hemisphere crops arrived on the market.

"As the reduced (Black Sea) exports will presumably be only temporary and should normalise again once the weather calms down ... prices risk seeing a certain countermovement in the coming weeks," Commerzbank said in a note.

The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said Argentina's 2023/24 wheat harvest could be larger than currently expected, as late frost may have done less damage than forecast.

CBOT January soybeans SF24 fell 0.9% to $13.31-1/4 a bushel, and March corn CH24 slipped 0.6% to $4.80 a bushel.

Consultancy Patria Agronegocios said Brazil would produce 150.67 million tons in the 2023/24 cycle, below last season's 154.10 million, due to drought in key producer states.

The projection is the first seen by Reuters that predicts a year-on-year decline in soy production in Brazil, the world's biggest soybean exporter.

However, showers and easing heat could help crops next week in much of Brazil.

Export demand has also underpinned the soy and corn market this week.

Weekly U.S. corn export sales exceeded expectations, while the USDA on Thursday also reported sales of 134,000 metric tons for delivery to China.

Prices at 1313 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

592.00

-6.00

-1.00

CBOT corn Cv1

480.00

-2.75

-0.57

CBOT soy Sv1

1331.25

-11.50

-0.86

Paris wheat BL2c1

218.50

-2.50

-1.13

Paris maize EMAc1

197.50

-1.75

-0.88

Paris rapeseed COMc1

442.25

-8.50

-1.89

WTI crude oil CLc1

75.61

-0.35

-0.46

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.09

0.00

-0.11

Most active contracts - Wheat. corn and soy US

cents/bushel. Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Peter Hobson in Canberra; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Tasim Zahid)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.